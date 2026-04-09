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Papon Remembers Zubeen Garg: A Friendship Beyond Music

Singer Angarag Mahanta, known as Papon, talks about his friendship with Zubeen Garg, who passed away. Papon shares his hopes for remote voting due to frequent travels and rising airfares. Despite being busy with music projects, he is working on blending modern ghazal with traditional sounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:08 IST
Papon Remembers Zubeen Garg: A Friendship Beyond Music
Papon
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Angarag Mahanta, better known as Papon, expressed his heartfelt sentiments about his late friend and fellow musician, Zubeen Garg, on Thursday. Speaking after casting his vote at the AIDC polling booth in Zoo Road locality, Papon reminisced about their 30-year camaraderie.

Papon recalled, "We were like two trees growing together, and then suddenly one is gone." The singer noted the deep connection they shared, particularly in their professional and personal endeavors, emphasizing the absence of someone with whom he felt a unique bond over common interests.

Zubeen Garg passed away last year under mysterious circumstances during his visit to Singapore for the North East India Festival. Papon also highlighted issues facing voters like himself who travel frequently, suggesting a need for remote voting solutions. Despite his busy schedule, he is focused on innovating his music by blending ghazal with modern influences.

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