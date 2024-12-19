Bucharest Court Sends Andrew Tate Case Back to Prosecutors

The Bucharest Court of Appeals has delivered a setback to the prosecution in the high-profile case against internet personality Andrew Tate. On Thursday, the court ruled against sending him to trial for human trafficking, opting instead to send the case back to prosecutors for further review.

This decision marks a significant blow to Romania's anti-organized crime unit, DIICOT, which had officially indicted Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects earlier this year. The court previously ruled to advance the case to trial in April, a move now temporarily derailed by Tate's appeal.

The Court of Appeals recently removed several crucial pieces of evidence, including testimonies by alleged victims and witnesses, citing issues with legal rights and flaws in the indictment. As the case unfolds, another investigation initiated in August accuses the Tate brothers and others of serious crimes, including money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)