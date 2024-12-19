Bucharest Court Sends Andrew Tate Case Back to Prosecutors
The Bucharest Court of Appeals ruled against sending Andrew Tate to trial on human trafficking charges, remanding the case to prosecutors. The ruling challenges the DIICOT, which indicted Tate, his brother, and two others. The case faces evidence and rights issues. A second investigation is also in progress.
The Bucharest Court of Appeals has delivered a setback to the prosecution in the high-profile case against internet personality Andrew Tate. On Thursday, the court ruled against sending him to trial for human trafficking, opting instead to send the case back to prosecutors for further review.
This decision marks a significant blow to Romania's anti-organized crime unit, DIICOT, which had officially indicted Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects earlier this year. The court previously ruled to advance the case to trial in April, a move now temporarily derailed by Tate's appeal.
The Court of Appeals recently removed several crucial pieces of evidence, including testimonies by alleged victims and witnesses, citing issues with legal rights and flaws in the indictment. As the case unfolds, another investigation initiated in August accuses the Tate brothers and others of serious crimes, including money laundering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Indictment
Tumult in Pakistan: Imran Khan's Indictment Sparks Political Unrest
Former PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face Indictment in Toshakhana Case
Imran Khan Faces New Indictment Over State Gifts