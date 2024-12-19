Left Menu

Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum: A Cultural Renaissance in Delhi

India and France are collaborating to transform Delhi's North and South Block into the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, potentially the world's largest. This initiative, supported by significant cultural cooperation, aims to redefine adaptive reuse while preserving India's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and France have embarked on a historic cultural collaboration to establish the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum in Delhi, transforming the iconic North and South Block. This ambitious project, potentially the largest museum in the world, is aimed at redefining adaptive reuse while preserving India's unique architectural heritage.

The partnership was formalized with an agreement signed by India's National Museum and France Muséums Développement, ensuring international cooperation and exchange of expertise. The museum will feature eight thematic segments capturing India's 5,000-year history, offering advanced digital storytelling and interactive exhibits.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the transformative nature of this project, highlighting the importance of cultural heritage and the power of international collaboration. French Ambassador Thierry Mathou confirmed France's commitment to sharing its expertise, noting the museum's unique context-specific realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

