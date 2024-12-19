Modi Joins Christmas Festivities with George Kurian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Christmas festivities at Union Minister George Kurian's residence. He engaged with notable Christian leaders, highlighting cultural inclusivity and fostering connections between the government and the Christian community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his presence at the Christmas festivities hosted by Union Minister George Kurian on Thursday. The event underscored the spirit of cultural inclusivity and celebration.
During the celebration, Modi engaged with prominent figures from the Christian community, further strengthening ties between the government and the religious group.
Modi shared his experience on X, emphasizing the importance of diversity and dialogue in celebrating such festivals.
