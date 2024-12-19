Left Menu

Blind Cat's Dramatic Rescue from Icy Pond

Tiki, a 20-year-old blind cat, was rescued from an icy Massachusetts pond by quick-thinking construction workers and a passerby. Initially stranded on floating ice, Tiki fell in, requiring immediate action. The cat is recovering well after being treated for hypothermia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blind cat named Tiki found himself in peril after wandering onto a floating sheet of ice on a Massachusetts pond and subsequently plunging into the freezing water. The dramatic scene unfolded when Tiki, a 20-year-old black-and-white feline, was spotted by passerby Dawn Felicani.

Alerted by the cat's cries and crackling ice, Felicani urgently called for help, involving nearby construction workers to assist. The quick response saw one worker maneuver a rowboat across the ice-laden pond with a shovel to rescue the cat. The coordinated effort ensured Tiki's swift retrieval from the chilling waters.

Animal control officer Kirsten Hirschler reported that Tiki was hypothermic upon rescue but is now recuperating. His owner, John Arden, shared relief, mentioning Tiki's resilience despite his blindness. Tiki's adventurous escapade serves as a reminder of the ever-present dangers for outdoor pets in winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

