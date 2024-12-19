Jonathan Majors' 'Magazine Dreams' Set for Release Amid Past Controversies

The upcoming film 'Magazine Dreams,' featuring actor Jonathan Majors, will premiere on March 21, 2025, through Briarcliff Entertainment, according to an announcement shared by People.

This release date follows the movie's delay due to Majors' legal troubles involving his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The film, penned and helmed by Elijah Bynum, showcases Majors as Killian Maddox, a bodybuilder grappling with mental and physical challenges as he chases his dream of becoming a champion.

The narrative highlights Maddox's defiance against medical advice to quit steroid use, which endangers his liver. His fascination with a champion bodybuilder pushes him down a destructive path. Majors underwent rigorous preparation for the role, consuming over 6,100 calories daily and training six days a week for four months.

'Magazine Dreams' initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film also features Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris. In 2023, Majors faced charges of assaulting Jabbari but was ultimately cleared of two counts while convicted of misdemeanour harassment and assault.

Majors' arrest followed an incident in New York City involving Jabbari, a dancer who met Majors during the filming of Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.' Jabbari alleged she was struck by Majors while trying to retrieve his phone amidst a confrontation over a text message. Though Jabbari later dropped her civil lawsuit against Majors, the episode highlighted a turbulent phase in Majors' personal and professional life.

Jabbari's lawyer expressed relief at the conclusion of the case, allowing her to move forward. Before these events, Majors was gaining prominence in Hollywood with roles in major films like 'Ant-Man 3' and 'Creed III.' In a positive turn, Majors announced his engagement to actress Meagan Good in November, solidifying their relationship reported earlier in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)