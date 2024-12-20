Unraveling Bonds: 'Outhouse' with Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe

'Outhouse', a film reuniting seasoned actors Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe, opens to audiences this Friday. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, it is centered around unexpected companionships in a family setting.

The story weaves together themes of aging, solitude, and intergenerational bonds with Tagore playing an animator trying to find her grandson's missing dog, who befriends a recluse, played by Agashe. Driven by Sumitra Bhave's writing, the film marries comedy with poignant social commentary.

Agashe, also the producer, emphasizes 'Outhouse' as a refreshing offering in today's entertainment landscape. The film, which stars Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar, aims to provide a lighter alternative amidst increasingly dark mainstream content.

(With inputs from agencies.)