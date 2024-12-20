Unraveling Bonds: 'Outhouse' with Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe
Outhouse brings veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe together again in a light-hearted family comedy. The friendship, rooted in their collaboration on Mississippi Masala, explores intergenerational connections and unexpected companionship, highlighting the need for empathy and trust, all portrayed through the search for a missing dog.
'Outhouse', a film reuniting seasoned actors Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe, opens to audiences this Friday. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, it is centered around unexpected companionships in a family setting.
The story weaves together themes of aging, solitude, and intergenerational bonds with Tagore playing an animator trying to find her grandson's missing dog, who befriends a recluse, played by Agashe. Driven by Sumitra Bhave's writing, the film marries comedy with poignant social commentary.
Agashe, also the producer, emphasizes 'Outhouse' as a refreshing offering in today's entertainment landscape. The film, which stars Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar, aims to provide a lighter alternative amidst increasingly dark mainstream content.
