Lone Wolf Joins Forces with Serendipity Arts Festival 2024

In a remarkable collaboration, Lone Wolf, a leading premium brand from Onkara Beverages and Hospitality, has announced its role as the pouring partner for the esteemed Serendipity Arts Festival 2024. The festival, located in the lively city of Panjim, Goa, is scheduled from December 15 to December 22.

This annual festival serves as a dynamic platform that celebrates a rich blend of visual, performing, and culinary arts, drawing enthusiasts and artists worldwide. By participating, Lone Wolf enhances its mission of encouraging creativity, building community, and enriching the artistic experience at one of South Asia's largest cultural gatherings.

Lone Wolf's pouring points at Nagali Hills, Accounts Building, and GMC are crucial hubs for festival-goers to connect, exchange ideas, and enjoy a fusion of art and culinary delights with their renowned brews. As the festival transforms Panjim, Lone Wolf's innovative spirit adds a unique vibrancy to this cultural festivity.

