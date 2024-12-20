Left Menu

Australian Solidarity: Gisele Pelicot's Empowering Scarf

Gisele Pelicot, a victim in France's drugging-and-rape case, wore a scarf with Aboriginal art to court, acknowledging support from Australian admirers. The silk scarf, gifted by the Older Women's Network, became a symbol of solidarity as she faced her abusers, highlighting the universal issue of sexual assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:35 IST
Australian Solidarity: Gisele Pelicot's Empowering Scarf
  • Country:
  • Australia

Gisele Pelicot, recognized for her courage in France's notorious drugging-and-rape case, has acknowledged her supporters in Australia by donning a unique scarf adorned with Aboriginal art. Her choice of apparel has woven a narrative of solidarity between her and the Australian group, Older Women's Network.

The 71-year-old survivor stood resolute in Avignon's courtroom, courageously facing 51 convicted assailants. In her advocacy against sexual assault, the scarf, a gift symbolizing support from afar, carried a powerful message across continents.

Gisele's impactful gesture spurred interest in the Australian retailer One of Twelve, prompting a surge in demand for the healing-themed scarves, underscoring global solidarity and support for assault survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024