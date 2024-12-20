Australian Solidarity: Gisele Pelicot's Empowering Scarf

Gisele Pelicot, recognized for her courage in France's notorious drugging-and-rape case, has acknowledged her supporters in Australia by donning a unique scarf adorned with Aboriginal art. Her choice of apparel has woven a narrative of solidarity between her and the Australian group, Older Women's Network.

The 71-year-old survivor stood resolute in Avignon's courtroom, courageously facing 51 convicted assailants. In her advocacy against sexual assault, the scarf, a gift symbolizing support from afar, carried a powerful message across continents.

Gisele's impactful gesture spurred interest in the Australian retailer One of Twelve, prompting a surge in demand for the healing-themed scarves, underscoring global solidarity and support for assault survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)