Renowned Writer MT Vasudevan Nair Hospitalized: A Look at His Legacy

MT Vasudevan Nair, a celebrated Jnanpith award-winning writer, is in critical condition due to heart failure. The 91-year-old is under specialized medical care. Known for his contributions to Malayalam literature and film, Nair was previously honored by the Kerala government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam writer and Jnanpith award winner, MT Vasudevan Nair, has been hospitalized in critical condition with heart failure, according to hospital officials. The 91-year-old is receiving intensive medical care under a team of cardiologists and critical care specialists. A medical bulletin released by the hospital confirmed these details on Friday.

'Currently, the patient is receiving intensive medical support to optimize cardiac function and stabilize vital parameters. The medical team is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best possible care. Further updates will be provided as appropriate,' stated the hospital bulletin.

Literary sources note that Nair had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Known for his significant contributions to Malayalam literature and cinema, he has directed seven films and penned screenplays for approximately 54 films. In recognition of his work, the Kerala government recently honored him. Nair received the Jnanpith Award in 1995 for his outstanding literary contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

