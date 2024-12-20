Cultural Celebrations: A New Year Like No Other in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, a hub of festivities, uniquely combines tradition and modernity during Chinese New Year celebrations. The city offers an array of cultural activities, featuring temples that integrate technology to enhance spiritual experiences.

Wong Tai Sin Temple is a standout, inviting worshippers to interact with an LED wishing wall and digitalise their prayers, while Man Mo and Tin Hau temples adopt self-service kiosks for incense purchases, ensuring a blend of the sacred with convenience.

In Tai Po, the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival attracts visitors with illuminated wishing trees and new-age rituals. From temple hopping to symbolic wealth borrowing, Hong Kong empowers visitors to explore its cultural richness, reinforcing its status as a leading tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)