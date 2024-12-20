'The Housemaid': A Holiday Psychological Thriller

Lionsgate has confirmed the December 25, 2025 release date for 'The Housemaid', a highly anticipated psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and featuring stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. The film, an adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel, promises to deliver suspenseful twists just in time for the holiday season.

The storyline follows Millie, portrayed by Sweeney, who accepts a position as a housemaid for a wealthy pair, Nina and Andrew, played by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar respectively. According to Deadline, Millie's new job quickly spirals into a suspenseful tale as she discovers hidden, sinister secrets within the household. The film also includes Michele Morrone in a significant role.

The production is headed by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures, alongside Paul Feig and Laura Fischer for Feigco, with Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, and Alex Young participating as executive producers. Published in 2022, 'The Housemaid' skyrocketed to bestseller status, praised for its gripping narrative. However, it will face tough competition at the box office with other major titles like 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' from Disney and Paramount's 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants' also debuting during the same period.

