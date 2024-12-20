Unleashing Wild Flavors: Lone Wolf's Bold New Venture

Lone Wolf, a leading spirits brand under Onkara Beverages & Hospitality, is setting new standards with the launch of Lone Wolf Wild. The company's emphasis on quality and innovation structures its growth, with over 10 million units sold and revenues exceeding Rs. 43 crore in 2023-24.

The newly launched Lone Wolf Wild caters to consumers seeking unique character in their drinks. Described as bold and smooth, this variant features a 6-8% ABV and promises a lingering flavor. As the creation of visionary Atul Kumar Singh, its distinctive taste symbolizes the brand's promise to deliver untapped possibilities.

Winning several prestigious awards such as "StartUp of the Year" and "Product Debut of the Year Gold Award," Lone Wolf plans to broaden its horizons by entering markets in Kerala and Rajasthan. This expansion aims to further solidify Lone Wolf's status as an innovative force in India's beverage industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)