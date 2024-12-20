Bengaluru Gears Up for Ed Sheeran's Extra Show Amidst Unprecedented Demand
Ed Sheeran fans in Bengaluru can rejoice as an additional show is announced due to high demand. The Mathematics Tour will now have performances on February 8 and 9. Organized by BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia, the tour includes Sheeran's greatest hits and a strong stance against ticket exploitation.
Ed Sheeran's fans in Bengaluru who missed out on tickets can now breathe easy. Due to overwhelming demand, an additional concert has been announced for his Mathematics Tour, according to organizers. The acclaimed artist will now perform on February 8 and February 9, a thrilling prospect for the local audience.
Tickets for the initial February 8 concert sold rapidly, with the more affordable options quickly gone. However, fans can still secure seats for the newly announced February 9 performance, with sales commencing at noon. This makes Bengaluru the sole Indian city with back-to-back performances from the four-time Grammy winner, who will showcase his celebrated acoustic talents.
The tour, organized by BookMyShow in conjunction with AEG Presents Asia, highlights Sheeran performing hits like 'Shape of You' and 'Perfect'. Furthermore, Sheeran's team is vigilantly monitoring ticket transactions to thwart resale exploitation, ensuring fans have fair access to this unforgettable musical experience spanning six Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scott Boland Makes a Comeback: Adelaide Test Set for Thrilling Showdown
Huawei's Mate 70 Faces Overwhelming Demand Amidst Supply Hiccups
Rohit Sharma Takes Bold Step in Crucial Day/Night Test Showdown
Huawei's Mate 70 Frenzy: Surging Demand and Supply Strain Amidst U.S. Tech Independence
Australia Readies for Pink-Ball Test Showdown Against India