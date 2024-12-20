Left Menu

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy Unite in Thrilling Crime Drama 'The Good Daughter'

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy team up in the crime drama series 'The Good Daughter', based on Karin Slaughter's novel. The show follows sisters navigating a crime-torn life, questioning their choices as past and present collide. Fahy, known for 'The White Lotus', brings depth to her role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:22 IST
Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy Unite in Thrilling Crime Drama 'The Good Daughter'
Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy (Image source: Instagram @fullyrosebyrne, meghannfahy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting collaboration, actors Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy are poised to captivate audiences in the upcoming series 'The Good Daughter', according to reports from Variety. Adapted from the renowned Karin Slaughter novel, the series promises a gripping crime drama narrative.

Central to the storyline are sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, portrayed by Fahy and Byrne respectively, who have spent decades trying to mend their shattered lives after a brutal night of violence. As another violent incident shakes their hometown of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is thrust into the thick of the investigation, confronting personal and familial demons.

Meghann Fahy is widely recognized for her role as Daphne Sullivan in HBO's 'The White Lotus'. Her recent work includes playing Merritt Monaco in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'. Fans may also remember her from 'The Bold Type' on Freeform. Initially, Jessica Biel was set to play Charlotte, adding an intriguing layer of context to this dramatic casting evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024