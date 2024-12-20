Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy Unite in Thrilling Crime Drama 'The Good Daughter'

In an exciting collaboration, actors Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy are poised to captivate audiences in the upcoming series 'The Good Daughter', according to reports from Variety. Adapted from the renowned Karin Slaughter novel, the series promises a gripping crime drama narrative.

Central to the storyline are sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, portrayed by Fahy and Byrne respectively, who have spent decades trying to mend their shattered lives after a brutal night of violence. As another violent incident shakes their hometown of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is thrust into the thick of the investigation, confronting personal and familial demons.

Meghann Fahy is widely recognized for her role as Daphne Sullivan in HBO's 'The White Lotus'. Her recent work includes playing Merritt Monaco in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'. Fans may also remember her from 'The Bold Type' on Freeform. Initially, Jessica Biel was set to play Charlotte, adding an intriguing layer of context to this dramatic casting evolution.

