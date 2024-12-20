Left Menu

Entertainment Spotlight: Timothee Chalamet's Marathon Role & Hollywood's New Ventures

Timothee Chalamet's journey to portray Bob Dylan faced prolonged challenges due to the pandemic and Hollywood strikes. A new 'Mufasa' film seeks to deepen the narrative of classic characters. A Brazilian judge orders Adele's song removed amid plagiarism claims, and Hollywood attracts audiences with the biblical epic 'Mary.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:33 IST
Timothee Chalamet likens his journey into embodying music legend Bob Dylan to an unexpected marathon. First announced in 2019, the project faced delays due to a global pandemic and subsequent Hollywood strikes, pushing filming far beyond initial timelines.

Disney classic 'The Lion King' receives a narrative overhaul with 'Mufasa: The Lion King.' Director Barry Jenkins aims to shed light on the complex backgrounds of Mufasa and Scar, explaining to Reuters that the film intends to reframe longstanding perceptions of these characters, showing Mufasa's imperfections and Scar's past innocence.

In Brazil, a judge has demanded the removal of Adele's 2015 hit over a plagiarism accusation by local musician Toninho Geraes. The dispute, which has involved Universal Music appealing the decision, adds a dramatic layer to Adele's international acclaim.

The biblical epic 'Mary' finally made its way into Hollywood after a 15-year lull. Distributed by Netflix, the film has drawn significant interest and ranked high on the platform, showcasing Hollywood's evolving interest in religious narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

