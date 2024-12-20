Kartik Aaryan Steals the Spotlight with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Success

Kartik Aaryan, a celebrated face in Bollywood, is relishing the triumph of his latest film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The actor was recently seen at Mumbai airport in attention-grabbing formal attire, captivating both fans and photographers with his trademark smile.

The horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Azmee, stars renowned figures including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film, released during Diwali, is the third installment of the successful franchise, following earlier hits in 2007 and 2022.

This release marks the third successful horror-comedy of 2024, joining popular films 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', while simultaneously facing box-office competition from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. The clash included stars like Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)