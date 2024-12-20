Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Steals the Spotlight with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Success

Actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking sharp in formal wear, as he enjoys the success of his latest movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film, featuring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, marks a successful horror-comedy franchise directed by Anees Azmee. It released during Diwali against 'Singham Again'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:51 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan, a celebrated face in Bollywood, is relishing the triumph of his latest film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The actor was recently seen at Mumbai airport in attention-grabbing formal attire, captivating both fans and photographers with his trademark smile.

The horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Azmee, stars renowned figures including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film, released during Diwali, is the third installment of the successful franchise, following earlier hits in 2007 and 2022.

This release marks the third successful horror-comedy of 2024, joining popular films 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', while simultaneously facing box-office competition from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. The clash included stars like Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

