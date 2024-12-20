Rediscovery of Aligarh's Hidden Shiv Temples Sparks Cultural Revival

A new chapter in Aligarh's cultural landscape unfolds as leaders of Hindu right-wing organizations announce the discovery of another abandoned Shiv temple in Sarai Miyan, a predominantly Muslim locality under the Delhi Gate police jurisdiction.

The uncovering of this site follows closely on the heels of a similar find in Sarai Rehman, also a Muslim-dominated area. Harshad, city secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was among those present during the revival activities.

Amid growing concerns, Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak assures that peace committees are actively ensuring harmonious restoration of these temples, with no reports of unrest so far. Meanwhile, local right-wing activists initiate efforts to identify and reestablish other forsaken temples, foregrounding the city's complex communal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)