Rediscovery of Aligarh's Hidden Shiv Temples Sparks Cultural Revival

Authorities discovered two abandoned Shiv temples in right-wing Hindu groups. The second temple, found in Sarai Miyan, raises community tensions but is peacefully restored. Past communal violence led to temple neglect; a revival movement aims to restore such heritage sites with regular rituals and enhanced security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:49 IST
A new chapter in Aligarh's cultural landscape unfolds as leaders of Hindu right-wing organizations announce the discovery of another abandoned Shiv temple in Sarai Miyan, a predominantly Muslim locality under the Delhi Gate police jurisdiction.

The uncovering of this site follows closely on the heels of a similar find in Sarai Rehman, also a Muslim-dominated area. Harshad, city secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was among those present during the revival activities.

Amid growing concerns, Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak assures that peace committees are actively ensuring harmonious restoration of these temples, with no reports of unrest so far. Meanwhile, local right-wing activists initiate efforts to identify and reestablish other forsaken temples, foregrounding the city's complex communal history.

