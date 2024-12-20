Historic Leap: Modi's Groundbreaking Visit to Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. During his visit, Modi will engage in strategic dialogues with key Kuwaiti leaders, aiming to fortify bilateral relations in defense and trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and defense cooperation pact are underway, with several key agreements expected to be formalized during this landmark visit. Modi will also visit an Indian labor camp, emphasizing India's commitment to the welfare of its overseas workers.

India's trade relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, where Kuwait is the current chair, will be a focal point of Modi's discussions, with ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement. This visit is poised to open new avenues for collaboration between India and Kuwait, fostering a more dynamic partnership for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)