Left Menu

Historic Leap: Modi's Groundbreaking Visit to Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kuwait marks India's first prime ministerial trip to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The two-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, including defense and trade, while fostering cooperation within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:51 IST
Historic Leap: Modi's Groundbreaking Visit to Kuwait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. During his visit, Modi will engage in strategic dialogues with key Kuwaiti leaders, aiming to fortify bilateral relations in defense and trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and defense cooperation pact are underway, with several key agreements expected to be formalized during this landmark visit. Modi will also visit an Indian labor camp, emphasizing India's commitment to the welfare of its overseas workers.

India's trade relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, where Kuwait is the current chair, will be a focal point of Modi's discussions, with ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement. This visit is poised to open new avenues for collaboration between India and Kuwait, fostering a more dynamic partnership for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024