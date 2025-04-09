Trade Turbulence: US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate

The United States is set to implement a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade conflict between the two economic powerhouses. President Trump's administration announced these tariffs would be activated shortly after midnight, as global markets brace for the impact.

The announcement has already triggered a wave of declines, with the S&P 500 experiencing its most severe four-day loss since the 1950s, shedding $5.8 trillion in market value. The index witnessed its fourth consecutive day of declines, closing below 5,000 for the first time in nearly a year, raising concerns of a bear market on the horizon.

Facing a trade crisis of his own making, President Trump aims to prioritize negotiations with allies such as Japan and South Korea while disregarding talks with China, further fueling uncertainty. The proposed tariffs, alongside potential duties on pharmaceuticals, have generated fears of widespread economic repercussions, with consumers and businesses gearing up for inevitable price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)