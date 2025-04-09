Trade Turbulence: US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate
The US imposes significant tariffs on Chinese imports, commencing at 104%, with retaliatory actions from China looming. Global markets react with concern as the S&P 500 experiences substantial losses. Trump's administration prioritizes negotiations with key allies, while plans for further tariffs on pharmaceuticals and other goods unfold.
The United States is set to implement a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade conflict between the two economic powerhouses. President Trump's administration announced these tariffs would be activated shortly after midnight, as global markets brace for the impact.
The announcement has already triggered a wave of declines, with the S&P 500 experiencing its most severe four-day loss since the 1950s, shedding $5.8 trillion in market value. The index witnessed its fourth consecutive day of declines, closing below 5,000 for the first time in nearly a year, raising concerns of a bear market on the horizon.
Facing a trade crisis of his own making, President Trump aims to prioritize negotiations with allies such as Japan and South Korea while disregarding talks with China, further fueling uncertainty. The proposed tariffs, alongside potential duties on pharmaceuticals, have generated fears of widespread economic repercussions, with consumers and businesses gearing up for inevitable price hikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
