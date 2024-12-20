Left Menu

Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuits, Shares Strained Social Media Ties

Rapper Lizzo discusses the impacts of losing followers and taking a break from social media amid sexual harassment lawsuits. She reflects on the challenges of fame and denies allegations made by former dancers. The lawsuits are under court review with a hearing set for January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:23 IST
Rapper Lizzo (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a revealing interview, rapper Lizzo opened up about her tumultuous relationship with social media following the sexual harassment and assault lawsuits she faces, as reported by People. The artist, who lost 150,000 followers in a single day, noted the reality of fame that often comes with unjust criticisms.

Addressing the rapid loss of followers, Lizzo expressed her frustration, stating that the public is quick to assume the worst about celebrities. She questioned the authenticity of fandom if it's shaken so easily, as reported by the outlet. Lizzo emphasized the challenges of maintaining positivity amidst constant scrutiny.

Lizzo also recounted her decision to take a break from social media from August 2023 to January 2024, attributing it to the toxic nature of internet discourse. The lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers, accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, is currently under review, with a court hearing set for January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

