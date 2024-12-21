Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market: Car Plows Into Crowd

A vehicle plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, raising suspicions of a deliberate attack. Numerous people were injured, though exact figures remain unknown.

The driver has been arrested, as reported by the German news agency dpa, citing unnamed officials. Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif indicated a strong suspicion of intentional action.

This tragic event, happening just days before Christmas, has prompted swift responses from local authorities. Reiner Haseloff, Saxony-Anhalt governor, is en route to Magdeburg but has yet to provide details on the victims or motivations behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)