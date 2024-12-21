Sevilla's Grand Culinary Revival at The Claridges, New Delhi

Sevilla at The Claridges, New Delhi, has officially reopened following a significant transformation. The beloved Spanish and Mediterranean dining destination is now more enticing than ever, offering diners a revitalized culinary journey.

Helmed by Master Chef Alex Rodriguez, Sevilla's new menu elegantly marries traditional Mediterranean flavors with modern techniques. Drawing from his experiences working at renowned establishments and personal culinary heritage, Chef Alex promises a uniquely authentic dining experience.

Sevilla, known for its beautiful alfresco setting, continues to be a top choice for dining in Delhi, further enhanced by innovative dishes and a luxurious ambiance. The restaurant's reopening signals a new chapter in culinary excellence in the city.

