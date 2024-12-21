Jared Leto Cast as Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe'

Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto will portray the villainous Skeletor in the eagerly awaited film adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe'.

The movie, featuring Nicholas Galitzine in the role of He-Man, draws inspiration from the well-loved Mattel toy franchise that captivated audiences in the 1980s.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film is expected to hit theaters on June 5, 2026, bringing to life the classic battle of good versus evil set on the planet Eternia.

(With inputs from agencies.)