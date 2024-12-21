Left Menu

Jared Leto Cast as Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe'

Oscar-winner Jared Leto is set to play Skeletor in the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe' film, alongside Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man. Directed by Travis Knight and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the movie is based on Mattel’s iconic toy line and is slated for a June 2026 release.

Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto will portray the villainous Skeletor in the eagerly awaited film adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe'.

The movie, featuring Nicholas Galitzine in the role of He-Man, draws inspiration from the well-loved Mattel toy franchise that captivated audiences in the 1980s.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film is expected to hit theaters on June 5, 2026, bringing to life the classic battle of good versus evil set on the planet Eternia.

