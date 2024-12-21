Navigating Narcissism During the Holidays: Strategies for Maintaining Peace

Melbourne, Dec 21 (The Conversation) — As the holiday season unfolds with its usual festive cheer, not everyone is looking forward to family gatherings. For those with narcissistic relatives, the season can trigger feelings of dread and anxiety.

Behavior typical among narcissistic individuals includes an insatiable need for attention, lack of empathy, and manipulative tactics, often causing friction at family gatherings. Experts suggest limiting exposure and setting healthy boundaries to prevent discord.

Moreover, self-care is paramount. Engaging in activities that bring joy and seeking solace in supportive relationships can help individuals maintain their mental well-being and authenticity, ensuring a more harmonious holiday experience.

