Saree Splendor: Celebrating Tradition and Elegance on World Saree Day 2024

Delhi's Surya Sarees marks World Saree Day 2024, celebrating India's sartorial heritage. This ethnic fashion house emphasizes sarees as symbols of elegance and legacy, blending tradition with modern style. The event features styling sessions, workshops, and showcases handloom and embroidered saree masterpieces, paying tribute to Indian craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration of World Saree Day 2024, Surya Sarees, a leading ethnic fashion house in Delhi, reaffirms its commitment to India's rich sartorial heritage. The saree, a timeless emblem of elegance and artistry, is honored as a legacy piece reflective of centuries of tradition, showcasing the vibrancy and purity symbolized by its colors.

The event, headlined by Mr. Raghav Mittal, COO of Surya Sarees, features an exclusive, invite-only showcase blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements. Attendees will engage in interactive sessions, including expert-led styling advice and a draping workshop conducted by renowned drapist Jesi from Chennai.

Highlighting the diversity of Indian textiles, the house presents a selection of handloom treasures like Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, alongside embroidered classics such as Kashmiri Tila and Lucknowi Chikankari. Each piece is a testament to the skill and dedication of artisans, echoing the beauty and legacy Surya Sarees aims to preserve and promote.

