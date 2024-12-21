Redefining Pet Care: POP and Waggy Zone Unite for a Brighter Future

New Delhi [India], December 21: In a significant development for the pet care industry, Pets of Paradise (POP) and Waggy Zone have announced their merger, aiming to redefine pet parent education and offer top-notch pet food.

This alliance is poised to create an ecosystem where innovation and wellness converge, offering a comprehensive experience for pet parents nationally and beyond. With a focus on quality and safety, the merger is set to enhance pet wellness and reduce abandonment rates.

By leveraging POP's commitment to premium care and Waggy Zone's food innovations, the unified brands promise to deliver groundbreaking products and services that will transform modern pet parenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)