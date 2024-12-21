Controversy Erupts Over Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa-2' Premiere

Telugu film star Allu Arjun is embroiled in controversy after attending the premiere of 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad, despite not having police permission. The event, held on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, was marred by tragedy as a woman lost her life in a stampede, causing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to criticize the actor's actions.

Accusations emerged during an Assembly session when AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue. CM Reddy reprimanded Arjun for his public roadshow and cited videos displaying the challenges of crowd control. Despite a plea for security from the theatre management, police had previously denied the request.

The fallout has led to a police case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theater management for negligence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has prompted discussions about celebrity influence and crowd safety protocols in high-profile events.

