Thrilling Showdown in the IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

The Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings was an intense game. Punjab Kings posted a score of 245 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Harshal Patel stood out in bowling with four wickets, while Eshan Malinga managed to take two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League witnessed a thrilling encounter as Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Punjab Kings on Saturday. The high-scoring game saw Punjab Kings putting up an impressive total on the scoreboard.

Packed with stellar performances, the Punjab Kings' innings was illuminated by significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer who scored 82 runs, and Prabhsimran Singh, adding 42 runs. Despite aggressive bowling, Harshal Patel claimed four wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga managed to capture two wickets with his precise deliveries, adding pressure to the Punjab Kings as they built their innings to a towering 245 for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

