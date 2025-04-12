Thrilling Showdown in the IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
The Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings was an intense game. Punjab Kings posted a score of 245 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Harshal Patel stood out in bowling with four wickets, while Eshan Malinga managed to take two.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Premier League witnessed a thrilling encounter as Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Punjab Kings on Saturday. The high-scoring game saw Punjab Kings putting up an impressive total on the scoreboard.
Packed with stellar performances, the Punjab Kings' innings was illuminated by significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer who scored 82 runs, and Prabhsimran Singh, adding 42 runs. Despite aggressive bowling, Harshal Patel claimed four wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga managed to capture two wickets with his precise deliveries, adding pressure to the Punjab Kings as they built their innings to a towering 245 for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shreyas Iyer Sparks Punjab Kings to New Heights in IPL 2025
Arshdeep Singh Reveals Favorite IPL Moment and Bond with Shreyas Iyer
Kohli and Sharma Retain Top BCCI Contracts Amid Shreyas Iyer's Return
Ricky Ponting Lauds Shreyas Iyer as 'Rolls-Royce' in Punjab Kings' Win
Shreyas Iyer Excited for Punjab Kings' Homecoming Against Rajasthan Royals