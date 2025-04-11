Controversial Land Mortgage Sparks Calls for Central Probe in Telangana

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has called for a central investigation into the alleged mortgage of 400 acres of land near the University of Hyderabad by the Congress government. The land was reportedly mortgaged to a private bank, sparking allegations of fraud and political collusion.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao alleged the involvement of a BJP MP in the issue, accusing them of aiding the Congress in a 'quid pro quo' arrangement. Rama Rao warned that if the central government does not respond, it could imply an alliance between the Congress and central authorities.

As the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court examine the case, environmental concerns and student protests have emerged, spotlighting the disputed ownership and planned IT infrastructure development at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)