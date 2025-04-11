Telangana's Tribute to Mahatma Phule: A Statue for Social Reform

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Necklace Road to inspect the proposed site for a new statue honoring social reformer Mahatma Phule. The location is near the Secretariat, a significant site in the capital city.

Reddy instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey and submit a report detailing the full plan to ensure the statue's installation does not disrupt traffic or cause future issues. He emphasized meticulous planning to avoid logistical problems.

The inspection was part of a broader tribute to Phule on the social reformer's birth anniversary. Known for pioneering women's education alongside his wife Savitribai, Phule's legacy continues to inspire. Reddy, accompanied by his deputy and other leaders, also paid respects at Phule's statue in Amberpet earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)