Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: A Community in Mourning

On a somber Saturday, Germans mourned the devastating attack in Magdeburg where a Saudi doctor drove into a bustling Christmas market, killing five, including a toddler, and injuring more than 200.

Authorities arrested 50-year-old Taleb A., a Saudi national who practiced medicine locally for nearly two decades. The shocking attack disrupted the festive season, prompting heightened security at Christmas markets nationwide.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the mourning city, emphasizing national solidarity. Witnesses recounted harrowing scenes of chaos, with bystanders aiding the injured under chilling conditions. Meanwhile, the suspect's motives remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)