Sonu Nigam Pays Homage to His 'Musical Father' Mohammed Rafi

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam sees Mohammed Rafi as his 'musical father' and uncomparable inspiration. As Rafi's 100th birth anniversary approaches, Nigam spoke of the legendary singer's influence on his life and career.

'Rafi sahab was my reference point, urging versatility in every genre,' Nigam told PTI. Ahead of the milestone anniversary, Nigam plans a tribute concert in Mumbai, celebrating Rafi's enduring legacy.

Despite comparisons between the two, Nigam humbly insists on Rafi's irreplaceable mastery, stating, 'The father will always be the father.' Emulating Rafi's diverse range, Nigam's tribute will honor the impact of his 'guru' in shaping his artistic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)