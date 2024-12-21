Left Menu

Sonu Nigam Pays Homage to His 'Musical Father' Mohammed Rafi

Sonu Nigam, renowned Indian playback singer, reveres Mohammed Rafi as his 'musical father'. Ahead of Rafi's 100th birth anniversary, Nigam reflects on how Rafi inspired his career. To honor him, Nigam will hold a tribute concert, recognizing Rafi's unparalleled legacy in the world of Hindi cinema music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:37 IST
Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam sees Mohammed Rafi as his 'musical father' and uncomparable inspiration. As Rafi's 100th birth anniversary approaches, Nigam spoke of the legendary singer's influence on his life and career.

'Rafi sahab was my reference point, urging versatility in every genre,' Nigam told PTI. Ahead of the milestone anniversary, Nigam plans a tribute concert in Mumbai, celebrating Rafi's enduring legacy.

Despite comparisons between the two, Nigam humbly insists on Rafi's irreplaceable mastery, stating, 'The father will always be the father.' Emulating Rafi's diverse range, Nigam's tribute will honor the impact of his 'guru' in shaping his artistic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

