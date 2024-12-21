Unity Amid Diversity: RSS Chief's Inclusive Vision

NEW DELHI: In a notable shift over the weekend, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments advocating for an inclusive society were met with approval by a prominent Muslim civil society group on Saturday.

Renowned figures, including former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, praised Bhagwat's emphasis on fostering communal harmony. The group, Citizens for Fraternity, expressed hope that the remarks could deter divisive actions currently threatening India's societal cohesion.

Bhagwat shared his inclusive vision at a lecture series in Pune, drawing attention to the importance of India's unity and advocating for it to be shared globally as an example of peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)