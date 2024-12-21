Left Menu

Unity Amid Diversity: RSS Chief's Inclusive Vision

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks supporting an inclusive society have been praised by a civil society group of eminent Muslims. They expressed hope that his statements will guide those attacking India's societal fabric. Bhagwat advocates for harmony, emphasizing India's role as a global example of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:46 IST
Unity Amid Diversity: RSS Chief's Inclusive Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI: In a notable shift over the weekend, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments advocating for an inclusive society were met with approval by a prominent Muslim civil society group on Saturday.

Renowned figures, including former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, praised Bhagwat's emphasis on fostering communal harmony. The group, Citizens for Fraternity, expressed hope that the remarks could deter divisive actions currently threatening India's societal cohesion.

Bhagwat shared his inclusive vision at a lecture series in Pune, drawing attention to the importance of India's unity and advocating for it to be shared globally as an example of peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024