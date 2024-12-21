Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards: Honoring Change-Makers

The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu has unveiled its prestigious Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards, aimed at recognizing exceptional contributions toward the state's welfare. This announcement was made on Saturday, spotlighting numerous impactful areas.

Spanning eight categories, the awards encompass fields like agriculture and rural development, public services, education, healthcare, environment and sustainability, entrepreneurship and industry, social welfare, and media and communication.

These awards highlight the significant contributions of individuals and organizations whose efforts notably enhance the quality of life in Tamil Nadu. Each laureate will receive Rs 2 lakh, a trophy, and a citation, reflecting the association's commitment to social service and cultural unity.

