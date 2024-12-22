Kashmir Residents Revert to Traditional Heating Amid Harsh Winter and Power Cuts

In the midst of one of the harshest winters in decades, residents of Kashmir are facing the intense cold wave of 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' the 40-day period known for its severe weather. Temperatures have plummeted to record lows, with Srinagar experiencing its coldest night in 33 years at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Frequent and unscheduled power cuts have left modern heating gadgets ineffective, forcing residents to revert to traditional methods such as wood-based 'hamams', 'bukharis', and 'kangris'. These traditional heating tools have become crucial against the backdrop of limited power supply, as reflected by stories of residents like Yasir Ahmad and Abdul Ahad Wani.

As electric heaters fail, the demand for wood and charcoal has surged, offering good business for local fuel dealers. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation acknowledges load shedding and infrastructure challenges, urging residents to utilize electricity wisely. Motorists are also cautioned about slippery, ice-covered roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)