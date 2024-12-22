Left Menu

Embark on 'Champu’s Trip to Outerspace': A Bilingual Cosmic Adventure

A new bilingual book, 'Champu's Trip to Outerspace', immerses young readers in a delightful journey through the solar system. Written by Alankrita Amaya and translated by Sarita Saraf, this Hindi-English publication aims to ignite curiosity about space while providing language learning opportunities.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:02 IST
A captivating new book, 'Champu's Trip to Outerspace', invites children on an exciting adventure through the solar system. This bilingual publication, available in both Hindi and English, presents a unique opportunity for young readers to engage with space exploration while enhancing their language skills.

The book, authored by Alankrita Amaya and translated by Sarita Saraf, is published by AdiDev Press. Chitwan Mittal, the founder and editorial director, expressed enthusiasm for this educational resource, highlighting its dual purpose of fostering scientific curiosity and supporting language learning.

Amid vibrant illustrations by Devika Oza, the story follows a girl named Champu and her exploratory journey through various planets. Priced at Rs 399, the book offers a visually stimulating experience and is available in both online and offline stores.

