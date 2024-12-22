Left Menu

Harnessing South Indian Cinema: A Boost for Jammu and Kashmir Tourism

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes utilizing south Indian cinema to highlight the scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost tourism. He seeks to engage with the south Indian film industry, which had been overlooked, to attract visitors and promote the region as a travel destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:29 IST
Harnessing South Indian Cinema: A Boost for Jammu and Kashmir Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is focusing on leveraging the south Indian film industry to showcase the natural beauty of the region and boost its tourism sector.

He expressed a keen interest in engaging with south Indian filmmakers to promote new travel destinations, positioning Kashmir as an attractive spot for Indian tourists.

Abdullah cited the substantial budgets of south Indian films and the industry's significant market presence as compelling reasons for this strategic shift, aiming to enhance the region's appeal as a filming location and tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024