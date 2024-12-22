Harnessing South Indian Cinema: A Boost for Jammu and Kashmir Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is focusing on leveraging the south Indian film industry to showcase the natural beauty of the region and boost its tourism sector.

He expressed a keen interest in engaging with south Indian filmmakers to promote new travel destinations, positioning Kashmir as an attractive spot for Indian tourists.

Abdullah cited the substantial budgets of south Indian films and the industry's significant market presence as compelling reasons for this strategic shift, aiming to enhance the region's appeal as a filming location and tourism hub.

