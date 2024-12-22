Left Menu

Digital Debut: How Independent Film 'Girls Will Be Girls' Reached Global Audiences

'Girls Will Be Girls' marks Richa Chadha's debut as a producer, challenging the traditional cinema release by opting for a digital premiere on Prime Video. Despite distribution hurdles, the film's digital release reached a wide audience, earning acclaim at international festivals and nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Updated: 22-12-2024 16:45 IST
Actor-producer Richa Chadha, alongside actor-husband Ali Fazal, has taken a bold step in film distribution with their debut production, 'Girls Will Be Girls.' Released digitally on Prime Video on December 18, Chadha asserts this choice was strategic, not a compromise.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film, starring Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti, explores the dynamics of a 16-year-old girl's rebellious journey in 1990s Dehradun. The digital release allowed it to reach a broader audience, an essential move for its success in a landscape dominated by big-budget films.

Celebrated at international festivals like Cannes and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the film secured nominations for the John Cassavetes Award and Best Supporting Actor at the Independent Spirit Awards, validating its impact and global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

