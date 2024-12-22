Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls for Global Ceasefire in Angelus Prayer

Pope Francis, during his Sunday Angelus prayer, called for a ceasefire on all war fronts, especially in Ukraine and Gaza. He condemned the cruelty of bombing civilian areas and urged for peace ahead of Christmas. Despite a recent cold, he remained active in preparations for upcoming celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:35 IST
In a heartfelt Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis has called for a global ceasefire, urging peace specifically in conflict zones such as Ukraine and Gaza. He denounced the brutality of attacks on civilians, schools, and hospitals, calling for an end to violence ahead of the Christmas season.

The Pontiff, who celebrated his 88th birthday last week, was visibly in good health despite delivering his blessings from indoors due to a cold. This precautionary measure aimed to preserve his energy for an upcoming busy Christmas schedule, including launching the Holy Year at St. Peter's Basilica and visiting Rome's main prison.

Francis, who has a history of bronchitis, continues to be an active advocate for peace, illustrating his commitment in the face of personal health challenges. His call for peace echoes a longstanding plea against the suffering in regions affected by violent conflicts and underscores the Christmas spirit of goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

