Pope Francis Calls for Global Ceasefire in Angelus Prayer

In a heartfelt Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis has called for a global ceasefire, urging peace specifically in conflict zones such as Ukraine and Gaza. He denounced the brutality of attacks on civilians, schools, and hospitals, calling for an end to violence ahead of the Christmas season.

The Pontiff, who celebrated his 88th birthday last week, was visibly in good health despite delivering his blessings from indoors due to a cold. This precautionary measure aimed to preserve his energy for an upcoming busy Christmas schedule, including launching the Holy Year at St. Peter's Basilica and visiting Rome's main prison.

Francis, who has a history of bronchitis, continues to be an active advocate for peace, illustrating his commitment in the face of personal health challenges. His call for peace echoes a longstanding plea against the suffering in regions affected by violent conflicts and underscores the Christmas spirit of goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)