Left Menu

Devotees Donate Golden Crown to TTD's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), received a golden crown weighing 340.930 grams, valued at approximately Rs 27 lakh, from Chennai-based devotees. TTD oversees the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, known for being the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:53 IST
Devotees Donate Golden Crown to TTD's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A golden crown weighing 340.930 grams has been donated to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, a sub-temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Located 110 km from Tirupati, the precious donation is valued at about Rs 27 lakh and was given by devotees Vasanta Lakshmi, Madhavi and Manohar from Chennai, as confirmed by a TTD press release.

TTD, the custodian of the globally renowned Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which stands as the richest Hindu shrine, oversees the Tarigonda temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024