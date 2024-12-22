Devotees Donate Golden Crown to TTD's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

A golden crown weighing 340.930 grams has been donated to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, a sub-temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Located 110 km from Tirupati, the precious donation is valued at about Rs 27 lakh and was given by devotees Vasanta Lakshmi, Madhavi and Manohar from Chennai, as confirmed by a TTD press release.

TTD, the custodian of the globally renowned Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which stands as the richest Hindu shrine, oversees the Tarigonda temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)