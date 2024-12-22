Devotees Donate Golden Crown to TTD's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), received a golden crown weighing 340.930 grams, valued at approximately Rs 27 lakh, from Chennai-based devotees. TTD oversees the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, known for being the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine.
A golden crown weighing 340.930 grams has been donated to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, a sub-temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
Located 110 km from Tirupati, the precious donation is valued at about Rs 27 lakh and was given by devotees Vasanta Lakshmi, Madhavi and Manohar from Chennai, as confirmed by a TTD press release.
TTD, the custodian of the globally renowned Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which stands as the richest Hindu shrine, oversees the Tarigonda temple.
