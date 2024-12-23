Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Theatre Stay Sparks Controversy Amidst Stampede Tragedy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun remained in a theatre amidst a deadly stampede during 'Pushpa-2' screening. Police allege he disregarded requests to leave, causing chaos. Controversy surrounds his response and behavior, with political figures sparring over the incident's implications for the Telugu film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 00:08 IST
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

During a screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4, a tragic stampede occurred, resulting in a woman's death. Telugu actor Allu Arjun, present at the theatre, was advised to leave for safety reasons. However, police claim he stayed to watch the film, reportedly causing further crowd chaos.

A video shown by city police commissioner C V Anand at a press conference implied the actor's prolonged stay. Police shared their struggle to convey the urgency of the situation to Allu Arjun, alleging that his response was delayed despite being informed of the severity and risks involved.

The incident stirred political debates, with Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanding an apology from Arjun, while Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the chief minister's stance. The situation highlights tension within the film industry on handling celebrity events responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

