Sanjay Mishra on Dubbing Excellence in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Actor Sanjay Mishra discusses the improved standards of dubbing in India while sharing his experience voicing Pumbaa in 'Mufasa: The Lion King.' Inspired by Shreyas Talpade's work as Timon, Mishra highlights the focus on script accuracy and the ease of working with directors on new projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 09:31 IST
Actor Sanjay Mishra, who lends his voice to Pumbaa in the Hindi version of the animated film 'Mufasa: The Lion King', has observed significant improvements in India's dubbing standards. According to Mishra, every word is meticulously considered in today's dubbing industry.

The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, acts as both a prequel and sequel to 'The Lion King', delving into Mufasa's journey from an orphaned cub to jungle king. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, contributes to the Hindi dubbing.

Mishra praised actor Shreyas Talpade, who voices Timon, for inspiring his performance. He emphasizes the importance of script fidelity and acknowledges the growing interest directors have shown in collaborating with him for upcoming films.

