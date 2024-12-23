Left Menu

Paatal Lok Season 2: Unveiling Darker Depths

The second season of the highly anticipated crime drama 'Paatal Lok' returns to Prime Video on January 17. Created by Sudip Sharma, it stars Jaideep Ahlawat as a Delhi police officer thrown into a complex new case. Expectations are high for even darker, immersive storytelling in the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated second season of the acclaimed crime drama 'Paatal Lok' is set to hit Prime Video on January 17, according to an announcement made by the streamer on Monday.

Created and written by Sudip Sharma, the first season, which featured Jaideep Ahlawat as an embattled Delhi police officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary, captivated audiences with its gripping narrative. Ahlawat returns in the new season, joined by Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, and newcomers Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, the press release confirmed.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the show promises to escalate tension, introducing viewers to an increasingly darker narrative. Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video India highlighted the show's societal impact and immense fan base. Sharma expressed his excitement about continuing this journey with Prime Video, ensuring viewers of an experience that ventures deeper into crime, mystery, and suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

