Shimla's Snowy Embrace: Boost for Tourism and Farming

In a picturesque start to the week, Shimla and its surrounding areas experienced the second light snowfall of the season on Monday, bringing joy to tourists, locals, and farmers alike.

Residents, wrapped in warm woolen clothes, ventured out to enjoy the picturesque snowflakes under a cloudy sky, as icy winds swept the region. Tourists flocked to popular spots like The Ridge and Mall Road, reveling in the wintry atmosphere.

The local meteorological department has issued an orange alert for severe cold in several districts, including Bilaspur and Una, and a yellow warning for dense fog in Mandi's Bakra Dam area, as temperatures continue to plummet across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)