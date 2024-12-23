Left Menu

Shimla's Snowy Embrace: Boost for Tourism and Farming

Shimla experienced its second light snowfall, delighting tourists and locals. The snowfall is expected to boost tourism and aid apple farming, crucial to the local economy. Hotels anticipate increased bookings, especially around Christmas. The region is under cold wave alerts, with severe conditions in many areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a picturesque start to the week, Shimla and its surrounding areas experienced the second light snowfall of the season on Monday, bringing joy to tourists, locals, and farmers alike.

Residents, wrapped in warm woolen clothes, ventured out to enjoy the picturesque snowflakes under a cloudy sky, as icy winds swept the region. Tourists flocked to popular spots like The Ridge and Mall Road, reveling in the wintry atmosphere.

The local meteorological department has issued an orange alert for severe cold in several districts, including Bilaspur and Una, and a yellow warning for dense fog in Mandi's Bakra Dam area, as temperatures continue to plummet across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

