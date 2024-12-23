Telangana State Cracks Down on Movie Ticket Pricing and Benefit Shows
The Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce welcomed a government decision to not allow benefit movie shows, with ticket price hikes considered only on a case-by-case basis. This follows a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. The government might only increase ticket prices for specific film categories.
The Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce has expressed approval of a recently enforced government decision prohibiting benefit shows of movies across the state.
The new regulation comes in the wake of the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman due to suffocation at Sandhya Theatre during the screening of 'Pushpa 2'. According to Minister Komatireddy Vinkat Reddy, any future hikes in ticket prices will be limited to certain film categories like those focusing on historical events, freedom struggles, or socially impactful themes such as anti-drug campaigns.
Vijayender Reddy, president of the State Film Exhibitors Association, welcomed the move and called for strict implementation. He remarked that theaters suffer financial losses even with increased ticket prices due to fixed rent arrangements. Simultaneously, minister Vinkat Reddy offered notable financial aid to the family of a boy injured in a stampede at the same screening.
