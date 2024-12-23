Left Menu

Global Praise: PM Modi Receives Kuwait's Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Kuwait's prestigious Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order. Given by Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, this honor recognizes Modi's efforts in strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait. Manipur Chief Minister and other Indian leaders expressed their pride and congratulated Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Kuwait's Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order, the nation's highest accolade. The award was presented by Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at a ceremony held in the Bayan Palace, Kuwait City.

Commending Modi, Manipur's Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh expressed his congratulations on X, highlighting this recognition as a testament to Modi's distinguished leadership and India's rising global influence. Maharaja Leisemba Sanajaoba, a Rajya Sabha member, also lauded the Prime Minister, celebrating the pride it brings to India.

This accolade not only symbolizes the strengthening ties between the two nations but also acknowledges India's growing status on the international stage under Prime Minister Modi's dynamic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

