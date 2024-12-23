Left Menu

Pongal Celebrations Prompt Call for Exam Rescheduling

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhiaan, appeals to reschedule the UGC-NET set for January 2025, coinciding with Pongal celebrations, which span January 14-16. Recognized as a vital cultural heritage, Pongal impacts exam preparations. The request follows a similar case with Chartered Accountants exams rescheduled.

  • India

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan has urged the central government to reschedule the UGC-National Eligibility Test scheduled for January 2025 to avoid a clash with the Pongal festival.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chezhiaan pointed out that the NET is set from January 3 to 16, coinciding with Pongal from January 14 to 16. This festival is an emblem of Tamil culture with over 3,000 years of history, and January 14 to 16 are declared holidays in Tamil Nadu.

The minister highlighted that conducting exams during this period may hinder students' preparation. Following a similar request, Chartered Accountants exams have already been rescheduled. Chezhiaan seeks similar consideration for the UGC-NET exams, ensuring students can participate without conflict.

