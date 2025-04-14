Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Calls to Preserve Bangladesh's Cultural Heritage

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's exiled former prime minister, urged citizens to resist anti-independence forces that threaten the country's secular culture. As the nation celebrated Pohela Boishakh, she criticized the renaming of 'Mangal Shobhajatra' due to religious pressure, emphasizing cultural unity and resistance against threats to national heritage.

Updated: 14-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:22 IST
Exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the citizens of Bangladesh to resist anti-independence forces that threaten the nation's secular culture. In a statement celebrating the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh, Hasina expressed her concerns about recent cultural changes.

The former leader criticized the renaming of the traditional 'Mangal Shobhajatra' procession to 'Anondo Shobhajatra,' a move prompted by pressure from conservative Islamist groups. She emphasized that this act and similar ones undermine the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh.

Highlighting the importance of cultural unity, Hasina urged citizens to continue resisting efforts to erase Bengali cultural identity. Despite recent changes, she celebrated the diverse and inclusive nature of the year's events, which included the participation of ethnic and indigenous communities.

