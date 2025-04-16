Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu's Cultural Heritage
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the use of Urdu on a municipal signboard, affirming Urdu as part of India's 'Ganga Jamuni tahzeeb'. The court stated that language is a cultural measure and should not be mistaken for religious affiliation, emphasizing Urdu's significance in India's linguistic landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has highlighted the cultural significance of Urdu, dismissing a plea against its use on a municipal signboard in Maharashtra. The court's decision reinforces the notion that language transcends religious boundaries, embodying the essence of 'Ganga Jamuni tahzeeb'.
Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran asserted that language represents culture and the civilizational advancement of communities, emphasizing Urdu's role in nurturing India's composite cultural ethos. The bench remarked on the misguided perception of Urdu being foreign to India, reaffirming its Indo-Aryan roots alongside Marathi and Hindi.
The court underscored that communication in Hindi often incorporates Urdu, illustrating its deep-rooted presence. It also criticized past colonial narratives that segregated Hindi and Urdu based on religion, stressing the importance of embracing linguistic diversity for unity and cultural enrichment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Champions Language Diversity to Boost Unity and Employment
IFFLA 2025: Celebrating Diversity and Innovation in South Asian Cinema
Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Culture at Madhavpur Ghed Fair
Delhi to Celebrate Odisha Parv: A Tribute to Unity in Diversity
Financial Gender Gap: UK Firms Struggle with Diversity Goals